Brewery that started in a Lexington bread factory is expanding into Louisville

Lexington’s West Sixth Brewery is expanding into Louisville.

The brewery, which started in the “Bread Box” of the old bread factory in downtown Lexington, will open a second full-scale brewery in NuLu.

The 9,000-square-foot location, to be called “West Sixth Nulu,” will include a brewery, barrel aging warehouse and taproom. It will be in the NuLu Marketplace under construction on East Market Street in Louisville. It’s set to open in early 2020.

West Sixth began distributing beer in Louisville in 2012, but this will be its largest expansion into the city, the brewing company said in a release Thursday.

“West Sixth has had an incredible reception from Louisville from Day 1,” West Sixth co-founder Brady Barlow said in the release. “These days, it’s really unusual for a brewery to continue to grow in a city seven years after launching — but we’ve been able to do that because of great partnerships with our local distributor, River City Distributing, as well as the incredible bars, restaurants, and retail stores that have supported us since West Sixth IPA first hit the shelves. We think that with this project, we’ll ensure that growth will continue for many years to come.”

The new brewery will have an “experimental brewing system” and house most of the company’s bourbon barrel-aged beer production, according to Thursday’s announcement.

“We’re excited to feature some of our well known barrel-aged beers like Snake Cake and Snakes in a Barrel, but also dive into collaborations with some of the fantastic Louisville distilleries, experiment with new recipes, and offer customers a great sampling of the kind of beers we love to make,” West Sixth co-founder Ben Self said in the release.

The new space will include a 1,600-square-foot private event space, beer garden, second-floor lounge and a patio.

The new location is a former carriage house that is more than 120 years old, according to Thursday’s release. The NuLu neighborhood is home to specialty stores, antique shops, galleries and local restaurants, according to Louisville Tourism.

“While we talk a lot about Bourbonism in Louisville, we aren’t just a great bourbon city; we also have a wealth of great breweries,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in the release. “We are excited to add West Sixth Brewing to that growing list and to add another excellent brand to the NuLu neighborhood.”