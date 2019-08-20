Storms send Kentucky State Fair attendees running for cover

Fairgoers ride the Nemesis 360 during the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair at Masterson Station Park in Lexington, Thursday, June 13, 2019. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Attendees at the Kentucky State Fair were sent inside Tuesday afternoon, as bad weather moved through Louisville.

A statement posted to the fair’s Twitter account just before 5 p.m. told fairgoers to “Please proceed to the nearest building. You can still enjoy the 1.2 million feet of indoor space at the #KYStateFair while we wait for the weather to pass.”

A WLKY reporter shared photos of a large blow-up Miller Lite can and a tent that had been pushed over by strong winds.

Severe storms are possible this evening.

Central Kentucky and counties in South Central Kentucky are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said damaging winds and large hail are possible.