Storms send Kentucky State Fair attendees running for cover
Attendees at the Kentucky State Fair were sent inside Tuesday afternoon, as bad weather moved through Louisville.
A statement posted to the fair’s Twitter account just before 5 p.m. told fairgoers to “Please proceed to the nearest building. You can still enjoy the 1.2 million feet of indoor space at the #KYStateFair while we wait for the weather to pass.”
A WLKY reporter shared photos of a large blow-up Miller Lite can and a tent that had been pushed over by strong winds.
Severe storms are possible this evening.
Central Kentucky and counties in South Central Kentucky are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said damaging winds and large hail are possible.
