Two UK professors, research scientist responsible for ‘significant research misconduct’

UK researcher Xianglin Shi University of Kentucky

Two University of Kentucky professors and a staff research scientist are guilty of ‘significant research misconduct’ in several published papers, according to the university.

The university has begun the termination process for professors Xianglin Shi and Zhuo Zhang in the Department of Toxicology and Cancer Biology in the College of Medicine, UK Provost David Blackwell said Friday morning. Donghern Kim, a staff research scientist who worked in Zhang’s lab, has already been terminated.

Shi and Zhang are married, the university said.

UK also said it’s seeking a retraction of the research publications in question. An investigation committee produced a more than 1,000-page report that demonstrated several examples of falsified or fabricated data in seven grant proposals and at least 13 scholarly papers.

In a letter to UK faculty and staff, Provost David Blackwell and Vice President for Research Lisa Cassis said “this matter involves a serious breach of ethics, fundamental to who we are as members of an academic community.”

During its investigation, the committee requested original data from the research in question, but the professors provided very little, according to the university. The community was thus unable to validate research in the publications and grants.

The investigation began more than a year ago, according to the university. Shi was the subject of an October 2018 story in the publication Retraction Watch, which noted that Shi had retracted three papers from the Journal of Biological Chemistry. The article cited “image duplication” in papers published between 2014 and 2017.

Shi headed a five-year, $7.4 million grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to research environmental effects on numerous health issues in Eastern Kentucky. He has been removed as the William A. Marquard Chair in Cancer Research and Associate Dean for Research Integration in the UK College of Medicine.

Ellen Hahn of the College of Nursing has been named the interim director of the NIEHS grant.

The faculty labs were shut down Thursday, which results in five staff positions being eliminated because they were supported by research grants that must also be terminated.

“As the University of Kentucky supports outstanding research to address Kentucky’s most significant and protracted challenges, we are committed to a continual examination of our processes, policies, and procedures to protect against research misconduct. Our research must be conducted in an ethical and responsible manner, consistent with our published policies and standards,” Blackwell and UK Vice President for Research Lisa Cassis said in a joint statement.

This story will be updated.