$34M announced for projects in Eastern Kentucky, including a children’s hospital

The hospital in Pikeville will receive $4.78 million to develop a children’s hospital, allowing families from Eastern Kentucky to stay closer to home for treatment, officials announced Friday.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers said the project will create about 200 jobs.

The grant was among $34.4 million in funding highlighted at the annual Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, summit in Pikeville.

The grant to Pikeville Medical Center was the largest of more than a dozen projects announced by Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin, both Republicans.

The grants will finance a range of workforce training, tourism, infrastructure and job-creation projects.

“These are the cornerstones of economic development,” Bevin said.

Other grants announced included $1.5 million to build an indoor drone-testing facility in Hazard: $4 million to improve sewer service in Paintsville; $3.4 million for an advanced-manufacturing training project in Morgan County; $3.5 million for tourism projects in Letcher County; $2.05 million to improve internet service and develop teleworks jobs in Leslie County; and $2 million for improvements to the water system in Martin County, which has been beset by leaks and other problems.

The grants are part of what is called the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program, funded through the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

Rogers, who pushed to create it, said Kentucky has benefited from $105 million in funding under the program since 2016.

It is administered by the state Energy and Environment Cabinet.

The goal is to boost economic development in a region that has been hurt by a dramatic drop in coal jobs since 2011, like much of Central Appalachia.

“We are addressing a broad spectrum of issues through these grants, from advancing healthcare, to enhancing tourism, to improving infrastructure, to creating new jobs,” Rogers said. “If we are going to shape our future, we must continue to take a holistic approach.”