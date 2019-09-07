Five injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit

Five were injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit Five people were injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit Friday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people were injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit Friday night.

A crash in Anderson County left five people injured late Friday.

Witnesses reported that several police cars were pursuing a passenger car that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 62 and U.S. 127 just before 11 p.m.

Anderson County Emergency Management Director Bart Powell said one person was critically injured and four others had “minor to serious” injuries. He said four people were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, and one was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

The crash site is near Anderson County High School, where a football game had concluded less than an hour before the wreck.

Harrodsburg and Lawrenceburg police are on the scene, as well as Kentucky State Police, Mercer County and Anderson County sheriffs and Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue.