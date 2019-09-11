2019 Kentucky high school graduate ‘loved by many’ dies in crash after leaving game

Five were injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit Five people were injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit Friday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people were injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit Friday night.

A 2019 Anderson County High School graduate died Wednesday after being involved in a crash Friday with a man being chased by police, according to Anderson County Schools.

Jill Hurst “was a beautiful and talented young lady who was loved by many,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

Four others were injured in the crash, which occurred Friday around 11 p.m. in Lawrenceburg.

David Henderson, of Hawesville, was fleeing from police when his Chrysler 200 struck a Nissan Altima, according to Kentucky State Police. Hurst and two other individuals were inside the Altima, state police said.

Henderson was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and was later charged with two counts of first-degree assault, DUI, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and speeding. Upgraded charges have not been announced.

Court records show that Henderson failed to appear in court in Grayson County to enter a plea in a drug trafficking case on July 16. The warrant for his arrest was issued after that.

The crash site is near Anderson County High School, where a football game had concluded less than an hour before the collision. WKYT reported Hurst attended the game.

Henderson stated he was on acid and multiple illicit drugs were found by police, according to an arrest citation.

The other two people inside Hurst’s car are expected to survive. Henderson and the passenger, Rachel Webb, were also injured, state police said.

Hurst was 18 years old, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family’s hospital expenses. More than $20,000 has been raised in the fundraiser.

Her mother, Christy Jane Hurst, said being Jill’s mom is her “best and biggest blessing” in her life.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, gifts, thoughts and most cherished are your constant prayers,” she wrote Monday on Facebook.

Grief counselors are on staff at the high school for students and staff, the school district said.

“Please join us in keeping Jill’s family and friends as well as ACHS students and staff in your prayers,” the district wrote.

Henderson is being held in the Boyle County Detention Center on $250,000 cash bond.