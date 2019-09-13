Two bodies found after fire was extinguished in Eastern Kentucky

Two people were found dead after a fire was extinguished at a home in Whitley County early Friday.

Kentucky State Police said their investigators were called to a residence on Wolf Creek River Road at 12:36 a.m., after firefighters put out the flames and found the bodies.

The identities of the victims and their cause of death is pending, state police said. Autopsies are scheduled for Saturday.

State police said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

Several fire departments, including the Pleasant View, South Whitley and Emlyn departments, assisted in the response, state police said.