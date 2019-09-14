Kentucky
What would you name this baby elephant? The Louisville Zoo wants to know.
The sweet baby elephant born last month at the Louisville Zoo doesn’t have a name yet, and the zoo is asking the public to help choose one.
The zoo is holding a contest to solicit names for the calf, according to a news release. The elephant zookeepers will narrow the suggestions down to three finalists, and the public will then be invited to vote for their favorite name by making a donation.
The person who submits the winning name will receive a prize basket and the opportunity to meet the baby and his mom in a behind-the-scenes tour for up to five people. Finalists will receive prizes as well.
Names can be submitted online Sept. 16-29. Voting will run from Oct. 7-20, and the winning name will be announced the week of Oct. 21, according to the release.
The zoo’s 33-year-old African elephant, Mikki, gave birth to the calf August 2. The pair also have the company of Punch, a female Asian elephant who has lived at the zoo since 1973.
Mikki and her baby are usually on exhibit from 10 a.m. to noon daily. Updates are available at LouisvilleZoo.org/Mikki.
The zoo said the proceeds from the naming contest “will support the zoo’s mission to better the bond between people and our planet by providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for visitors and leadership in conservation education and action.”
