What would you name this baby elephant? The Louisville Zoo wants to know.

This male elephant calf was born at the Louisville Zoo August 2. Louisville Zoo

The sweet baby elephant born last month at the Louisville Zoo doesn’t have a name yet, and the zoo is asking the public to help choose one.

The zoo is holding a contest to solicit names for the calf, according to a news release. The elephant zookeepers will narrow the suggestions down to three finalists, and the public will then be invited to vote for their favorite name by making a donation.

The person who submits the winning name will receive a prize basket and the opportunity to meet the baby and his mom in a behind-the-scenes tour for up to five people. Finalists will receive prizes as well.

Names can be submitted online Sept. 16-29. Voting will run from Oct. 7-20, and the winning name will be announced the week of Oct. 21, according to the release.

The zoo’s 33-year-old African elephant, Mikki, gave birth to the calf August 2. The pair also have the company of Punch, a female Asian elephant who has lived at the zoo since 1973.

Mikki and her baby are usually on exhibit from 10 a.m. to noon daily. Updates are available at LouisvilleZoo.org/Mikki.

The zoo said the proceeds from the naming contest “will support the zoo’s mission to better the bond between people and our planet by providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for visitors and leadership in conservation education and action.”