David A. Jones Sr., co-founder of Humana, dies at 88. ‘A True giant among men.’

David Jones Sr., co-founder of Humana. Photo courtesy Awesome Inc. Photo courtesy Awesome Inc.

David A. Jones Sr., the founder of Humana — one of Kentucky’s largest employers — died Wednesday at 88 years old.

Gov. Matt Bevin called Jones “a true giant among men” and “one of the finest men to ever live.”

“In the course of a lifetime, a person would be fortunate to ever meet someone of the combined intellect, generosity, humility and all around caliber of David A. Jones,” Bevin wrote on Twitter.

Jones and the late Wendell Cherry founded Humana in 1961. Throughout most of the company’s history until his retirement in 2007, Jones served as chairman and CEO and Cherry was the president and COO.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Humana began as a nursing home company and then changed in the 1970s and ‘80s into the nation’s largest hospital company. In the early 1990s, Humana spun off its hospitals and began focusing on health benefits, which it continues to do today.

Jones was the company’s CEO for 37 years.

His wife, Betty, died in August at 86 years old. They were married for 65 years.

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said it is a said day for the Humana team.

“In his extraordinary lifetime, David changed the lives of so many people,” Broussard stated. “As co-founder of Humana, he planted a seed that today has grown into a company that serves millions of people in their healthcare needs, helping them live healthier and happier lives. In addition to his impact at Humana, he inspired and made a significant difference in the lives of many others, in and outside the Louisville community, and around the world.”

According to Fortune, the Louisville-based Humana has 41,600 employees.

House Speaker David Osborne said Kentucky is a better place because of Jones.

“As a businessman, he was a visionary who changed the delivery of health care dramatically,” Osborne said. “However, his real legacy can be found in the countless individuals and charitable organizations that he invested in building. His was the All-American success story, made better because he believed that the same achievements could be possible for anyone willing to work hard. Mr. Jones’ impact will be felt in this state for generations to come.”