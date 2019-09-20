Kentucky
Will one of these monuments to women’s suffrage finally break Lexington’s bronze ceiling?
Artists unveil works for Lexington’s Breaking the Bronze Ceiling
Four maquettes for a proposed public sculpture honoring the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in Kentucky were unveiled at a meeting at ArtsPlace on Thursday.
Four sculptors from around the country, including Barbara Grygrutis, Vinnie Bagwell, Cliff Garten and Jane DeDecker, are competing for the commission to create the sculpture, which will celebrate the leaders of the women’s suffrage movement in Kentucky.
Breaking the Bronze Ceiling, the group spearheading the campaign for the project, plans to announce the winning proposal soon.
The finished work will be installed at Fifth Third Bank Plaza in downtown Lexington next year.
Across the country there is a growing movement to recognize noteworthy women and their historical contributions through public monuments, the group noted on its website. Less than 7 percent of the 5,193 monuments in the United States presently recognize women. In Lexington, Kentucky there are none. The Breaking the Bronze Ceiling initiative seeks to change that.
