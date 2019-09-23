Search underway for Kentucky woman missing in the Virgin Islands

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A 48-year-old woman from Louisville was reported missing in the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday, according to the Virgin Islands National Park.

A search is now underway for Lucy Schuhmann, who left her Airbnb around 7:30 to 8 a.m. Wednesday and never returned that night, according to a missing person’s page. A hiker found her backpack Thursday, the page said.

Schuhmann was scheduled to check out of her Coral Bay Airbnb on the St. John island on Thursday, the park service said. Her belongings were found still in her room and her rental Jeep was later found at the Salt Pond parking area at the national park.

Staff from the park, St. John Rescue and Virgin Islands Police Department have started water and ground searches of the area, the national park wrote on Facebook.

Additional searches took place Sunday and divers continue to search the waters, the park wrote. Surveillance videos are being checked in the area and drones are being used to search the cliffs, the missing person’s page said.

The island is currently in a tropical storm warning with Tropical Storm Karen making landfall as early as Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and possible 2-4 inches of rain could lead to flash flooding and mudslides, the weather service said.

The search will continue Monday “and as safe conditions allow,” the park service said.

If you have any information about Schuhmann’s whereabouts, contact Thomas Kelley at 340-690-2440.