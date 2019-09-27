Laid-off Kentucky miners end coal train blockade after nearly two months

These Kentucky miners blocked a train. They said they’re here to stay. Out-of-work Blackjewel miners blocked a train hauling coal July 30 in Harlan County and continued their protest into July 31. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Out-of-work Blackjewel miners blocked a train hauling coal July 30 in Harlan County and continued their protest into July 31.

Miners who blocked a railroad shipment of coal in Harlan County because they hadn’t been paid by a bankrupt coal company reportedly are ending the protest.

The number of people blocking the tracks at Cumberland had dwindled as miners laid off from the coal company, Blackjewel, found work elsewhere, according to WYMT television in Hazard.

At the end, only Chris Rowe and his wife were at the encampment. Rowe told the station he had been offered work as a truck driver.

Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1. The last checks it gave to hundreds of employees in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia bounced, leaving miners overdrawn and hurting the economy of the area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When word spread that a load of coal was about to leave one of the company’s mines on July 29, miners blocked the train tracks out of frustration. They later allowed the engines to leave, but continued barring shipment of the coal cars until this week.

Scotty Cox, another former Blackjewel miner, said he spent one day at the protest site but couldn’t stay more because of work. Cox is studying to be a physical therapy assistant.

“I respected ’em for doing it,” he said. “That stopped the coal company from getting their money while they didn’t want to pay us.”

Cox said the miners could end the two-month protest without fear that the coal would be moved because the U.S. Department of Labor has moved to block shipment of the coal in an effort to get miners paid.

Cox said he thinks the protest and media attention to the miners’ financial plight moved authorities to take action.

The bankruptcy has not been resolved and the miners have not been paid.

The protest at the train tracks received national attention, in part because it echoed famous union disputes in the county from the 1930s.

Chris Rowe, center, holds his fist up in victory Wednesday after two CSX train engines passed on the tracks with no coal cars in tow. Rowe and several other former Blackjewel coal miners in Harlan County had been protesting for three days by halting coal trains from passing after their former employer had failed to pay them their last paychecks. Marcus Dorsey