MAGA banner at high school game ‘not meant to be a political statement,’ school says

Cheerleaders from Anderson County High School held a banner Friday with a Donald Trump slogan on it. Anderson County High School

A Donald Trump-themed banner at an Anderson County High School football game Friday “stood as a negation of any political view,” the Counsel for the Board of Education stated.

The school district responded Monday about the banner that has caused a debate on social media. Cheerleaders held a banner Friday that read, “Make America Great Again, Trump Those Patriots.” The Anderson County football team was set to play Lincoln County High School, whose nickname is the Patriots.

The theme for the game was “America Out,” where students wore patriotic colors and flew an American flag in the student section, according to the school district. Students told school officials the banner design was found on Pinterest and was intended to be a play on words matching the patriotic theme.

The school district said the banner was “not meant to be a political statement.”

People commented on social media calling the banner “disrespectful and disgusting,” and an “embarrassment.” More than 200 people have commented on the video shared Friday night by the high school.

The Board of Education stood with the school district and student’s stance.

“Read literally, the banner suggested the way to make America great again was to have the hometown team win its homecoming game, rather than having anything to do with the goings-on in Washington D.C.,” the Board of Education stated. “To our knowledge, the involved students took the banner language in the spirit intended as stated above, which apparently numerous adults did not.”

There will be no disciplinary action, the Board of Education stated.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union will investigate why the Trump-centered celebration occurred at the school, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The ACLU told WKYT both political sides were not represented in the celebration.