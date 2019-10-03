Large fire in Mercer County field ‘making visibility basically zero’

A large fire broke out at a Mercer County farm on Thursday, making visibility near zero, the police department said. Kristie Burton

A large fire broke out in a Mercer County field Thursday afternoon, “making visibility basically zero,” according to the Harrodsburg Police Department.

No injuries have been reported, according to the police department. Traffic on U.S. 68 is being rerouted due to the fire, which is just past Shakertown.

According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, the fire started in a combine harvester and soybean field. Crews told WKYT they believe the combine harvester exploded.

Mercer County is one of dozens of counties in the state that has a burn ban due to a lack of rain in September.

The fire was seen from WKYT’s tower cameras in Lexington.

Kristie Burton, who lives in a home behind the farm, described the fire as “massive.” Burton said at 3 p.m., around an hour after the fire began, that flames were no longer visible, but there was still a lot of smoke.

“We’re obviously so thankful the wind didn’t shift directions,” she said. “Definitely a terrifying ordeal.”