Moonshine and Madness: 15 things happening this weekend in Central Kentucky

The Moonshiner’s Ball will return to Rockcastle Riverside this weekend with a lineup of national and local musical acts.

Moonshiner’s Ball

The sixth iteration of the Moonshiner’s Ball will take place from Oct. 10-13 at Rockcastle Riverside in Livingston, Ky., featuring performances from national acts like Rayland Baxter, Tauk and Sinkane along with locals Magnolia Boulevard, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and The Wooks. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Oct. 10. Tickets are $25-180. 4211 Lower River Rd., Livingston, Ky. 40445. TheMoonshinersBall.com.

UK Opera presents Puccini

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre will perform two one-act operas by Puccini, “Gianni Schicchi” and “Suor Angelica” at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Oct. 11, 12, and 13. Show is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15-$55, available from scfatickets.com.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mary Queen Fall Festival

Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary School will present its annual fall festival from Oct. 11-12 from 4 to 11 p.m. featuring live music, bingo, raffles, a beer garden, festival market and a diverse food lineup that includes burgers, hotdogs, brats, chili, burgoo, and smoked pork tenderloin sandwiches from the Knights of Columbus and much more. The event is free to attend. 605 Hill-N-Dale Rd. Mqhr.org.

GoodGuys Kentucky Nationals

Over 1,500 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks will take over the scenic grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park from Oct. 11-13 for the Goodguys 2nd Kentucky Nationals at the Kentucky Horse Park. Other activities at the event include a burnout competition, GoodGuys Autocross, Nitro Thunderfest, live music, a kids’ zone and more. Tickets are $10-75, kids 6 years and under get in free. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. Good-Guys.com.

SHARE COPY LINK

Big Blue Madness

The University of Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams will kick off the season with Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11. Tickets for this hot event were handed out at Memorial Coliseum (people camp out) so if you don’t have one, you probably aren’t getting in. Traffic is expected to be heavy downtown on Friday night.

Tree Week

The Urban Forest Initiative will present Tree Week 2019 with a series of events around Lexington from Oct. 12-19 that includes community tree plantings, tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programs, poetry, live music, outdoor yoga, community workshops and seminars, the Kentucky Tree Climbing Competition, and more. ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek2019

James Todd, from Danville, KY lands a trick in the skatepark inside Woodland Park, Kentucky on Friday, June 20, 2014. Photo by Deepanjan Mukhopadhyay | Staff Herald-Leader

Woodland Skatepark Anniversary

The Woodland Park skatepark will hold a celebration for its 20-year anniversary on Oct. 12 from 2-4 p.m. with skateboard and rollerblade best trick contests, food, drinks and music.The event will also mark the beginning of a fundraising campaign by Friends for Skateparks toward renovations and additions to the skatepark. The event is free to attend. 601 E High St. FriendsForSkateparks.com.

Beaux Arts Ball

The Beaux Arts Fall Ball will take place at The Bar Complex beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 with music from Vide, Hann.Solo, Dynja, ColeSllaw, and Coughinz. A portion of the proceeds from the Ball will be donated to AVOL Kentucky, whose mission is to collaborate with communities to end HIV in the commonwealth. Tickets are $15-20. 224 E Main St. BeauxArtsFallBall.TheTicketingCo.com.

The Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors will bring their critically acclaimed 10th anniversary tour to the EKU Center for the Arts on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. This one-of-a-kind concert will feature an array of country, classical, inspirational, gospel, and Broadway favorites from Puccini and John Denver to The Righteous Brothers, Bruno Mars and more. Tickets are $35-55. 1 Hall Drive in Richmond. EKUCenter.com.

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Find vintage Halloween and seasonal decor, vintage baking & dining sets, furniture, rugs, artwork and much more during the Athens Schoolhouse Antiques’ Fall Show on Oct. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2 each day. 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. AntiquesKentucky.com.

Secretariat Festival

The 2019 Secretariat Festival, celebrating the unveiling of the Secretariat Bronze Monument created by famed equine artist Jocelyn Russell, is planned for Oct. 12-13 at Keeneland during the horse track’s fall meet. Activities throughout the festival will circulate around the legendary, Triple Crown-winning horse with special farm tours, celebrity appearances, forums, a collectors’ silent auction and more. 4201 Versailles Road. Secretariat.com.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

The Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia and Lexington Children’s Theatre will bring “The Very Hungry Caterpillar and other favorites from author Eric Carle” to life at the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 12 through black light magic and puppetry. The show begins at 11 a.m. and is a pay-what-you-can event. 401 W Short Street. LCTonstage.org.

Take out the trash

The city of Lexington will hold a free trash disposal day for Fayette County residents from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12. Bring general household waste, tires and bulky household items including furniture and mattresses to 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

Styx

Legendary rock band Styx will bring hits like “Renegade,” “Come Sail Away” and “Mr. Roboto” to Danville on Oct. 12 when they perform at the Norton Center for the Arts beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $69-400. 300 West Walnut Street in Danville. NortonCenter.com.

Vintage Baseball

The Bluegrass Barons, Kentucky’s only vintage baseball team, will take to the diamond on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at Waveland Park for a day of old-school ball paired with historic nostalgia, food and refreshments. Tickets are $2-5. 225 Waveland Museum Lane.