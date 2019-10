A Prestonsburg man died in a bulldozer accident Monday night, Kentucky State Police said.

Larry Blackburn, 70, was operating a bulldozer when he fell off as it rolled forward, pinning him underneath, state police said.

The accident was reported just after 6 p.m. in the Sycamore Hollow area on Ky. 194 near Prestonsburg.

Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson pronounced Blackburn dead at the scene.