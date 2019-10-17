High school teacher, former UK defensive lineman dies in Eastern Kentucky crash

Rich McCune George Rogers Clark High School

A George Rogers Clark High School teacher died on his way to the Winchester school Thursday, according to the school.

WYMT reported that 49-year-old Rich McCune was involved in a head-on collision with a UPS truck Thursday morning. The crash occurred near the Breathitt County and Wolfe County line, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

McCune was a special education teacher in his first year at George Rogers Clark, and he previously taught in the Breathitt County school system, according to the high school.

“The GRC family is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of Rich,” George Rogers Clark principal David Bolen said in a statement. “Although Rich had only been on staff a short time, he will be greatly missed. Rich was an expert at making connections with students and was always visible in the hallways. He considered it a gift to make a difference in the life of a child.”

The educator was a member of the Kentucky football All-Star Team while at Breathitt County High School in 1988. He was also a First Team All-State member and the first player from the high school to earn a major college football scholarship, according to Herald-Leader archives.

McCune was a brief member of the University of Kentucky football team. After redshirting his freshman year, he had reconstructive knee surgery and gave up the sport prior to his second year on campus

His biography on the George Rogers Clark High School Twitter page states he taught for five years, and he and his wife had four children between the two of them.

He called it a “gift to have the opportunity to positively affect the lives of young people.”