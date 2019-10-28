Kentucky native led operation that brought down ISIS leader

Lt. Gen. Scott Howell U.S. Air Force

A native of Trigg County led the U.S. command that raided Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s compound on Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Scott Howell is the 15th commander of Joint Special Operations Command and was responsible for carrying out the Syrian attack that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Howell, born in Cadiz, was congratulated Sunday by U.S. Rep James Comer, who represents the 1st District.

President Donald Trump appointed Howell last year to commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, which is based out of U.S. Army base Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Howell is the first Air Force officer to lead the command.

A career helicopter pilot, Howell has participated in operations in Iraq, Kuwait, Bosnia, Haiti, Kosovo, Mozambique, Djibouti and Afghanistan, according to his Air Force biography. He previously served as the U.S. Special Operations Command vice commander.

Trump said Sunday that al-Baghdadi was cornered in a tunnel with three of his children, and he detonated a suicide vest that killed himself and three children.

“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said of the ISIS leader. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”

Trump called al-Baghdadi the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader.

According to Newsweek, the Joint Special Operations Command’s Delta Team carried out Saturdays’ operation after receiving reports of al-Baghdadi’s location. The same command is credited with coordinating the raid that resulted in Osama bin Laden’s death in 2001.