Someone shot a pregnant horse in Eastern Kentucky. Here’s how she’s doing now.

A horse found shot in Eastern Kentucky earlier this week came with an added surprise for her rescuers — she’s in foal.

The paint horse, named Tammy, was rescued in Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night, after a woman shared pictures of the bleeding mare on Facebook, saying the horse showed up in her yard and needed help.

Tammy had buckshot in both her buttocks, and she was surrendered to the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center in Nicholasville, the center said in a Facebook post.

She was taken to Park Equine Hospital, where an exam showed that she is in foal. The center said Tammy is about seven months pregnant and is probably due to give birth in February or March.

The center shared video of an ultrasound that showed the foal’s heart beating.

They said Thursday that “it will be a while before she’s ready to do anything but be a momma,” but that Tammy is “doing great.”

The center is collecting donations to help pay for the mare and foal’s care.