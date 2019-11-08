‘A new life.’ Catholic retreat on Herrington Lake to become drug treatment center.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington has agreed to lease a little-used retreat center on Herrington Lake to community groups for a new alcohol and drug treatment center, the diocese announced Friday.

Cliffview Retreat and Conference Center, located on an isolated peninsula on 42 acres between Herrington Lake and the Dix River, will be leased to the Catholic Action Center, a homeless service provider in Lexington, with an option to buy.

Mountain Comprehensive Care, a community mental health center based in Prestonsburg, will operate the new facility along with other community partners, including Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Mountain Comprehensive Care already provides alcohol and drug treatment in other locations.

Divine Providence Way of Cliffview, the name of the new treatment center, will focus on sustainable agriculture and sustainable energy as part of its treatment program.

Bishop John Stowe said turning the little-used retreat into a drug and alcohol treatment center will help the church meet its mission of serving people in need.

“Pope Francis decries a ‘throwaway culture’ that treats people like disposable objects,” Stowe said in a written statement. “This is especially true with issues of addiction, where people’s struggles are often invisible or, worse, met with indifference by the wider community. This will become a place of accompaniment, which leads to a new life.”

The treatment center is expected to open in early 2020, according to a news release.

The treatment center will not need to get special approval from the county to open because Garrard County does not have zoning ordinances.

Stowe has pushed other community outreach initiatives during his tenure as Bishop, including the building of a privately-funded Hispanic outreach center on Alexandria Drive that is expected to open in the late summer of 2020.

This breaking news story will be updated.