Body found after fire at Kentucky home is thought to be that of an 11-year-old girl

Mullins School said in a Facebook post that the “Tiger family is grieving the loss of a beloved student, Ayla Eastwood.” Facebook

An 11-year-old girl is believed to be the victim of a fire at a home in Pike County early Friday.

Kentucky State Police said they were called just before 4 a.m. about a structure fire at a residence in the Stone area, and the caller said someone might be still inside.

The body was found inside just before 5:30 a.m.

Pike County Deputy Coroner Mike Hall said the body was being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy that would confirm the victim’s identity.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

WYMT reported that officials told them the victim is Ayla Eastwood, whose mother, Meredith Eastwood, was taken to Pikeville Medical Center to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Ayla was a sixth-grader at Mullins School in Pikeville, where she was a member of the competitive cheer team, according to a Facebook post shared by the school.

The school said the “Tiger family” was grieving the loss of a girl they described as an excellent student and loving friend.

“Those who knew Ayla would tell you that for such a little person, her smile is huge, and she always had one for everyone,” the post said.

Hall said foul play is not suspected in the case.

State police said the investigation is continuing.