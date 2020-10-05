Lexington Herald Leader Logo
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV crash at a Kentucky off-road park, police say

One man has died and another has been hospitalized after an ATV crash at a Kentucky off-road park, according to Kentucky State Police.

Three people were riding an ATV at Blue Holler Offroad Park in Mammoth Cave when the driver lost control, police said. The ATV ran off an unlit trail and flipped over several times.

The driver, 30-year-old Adam Jones from Fairdale, was thrown off the ATV and died on scene, police said. Passenger Lukas McCoy, a 22-year-old Fairdale resident, was also thrown off and was hospitalized.

McCoy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and was in stable condition, police said. Megan Hayden, a 22-year-old Pleasureville resident and the third rider on the ATV, sustained no injuries.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said.

