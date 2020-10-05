After Megan Thee Stallion applauded for SNL slam of KY Attorney General Cameron, he tweets

Rap artist Megan Thee Stallion’s call out of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Saturday Night Live has since reverberated around the web and social media.

Megan Thee Stallion used SNL to remind the world of Cameron’s actions in the Breonna Taylor case and seek protections for Black women and men. Cameron appeared to respond Monday on Twitter with “My responsibility is to the truth and the facts.”

During Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of her hit song “Savage,” audio was played of activist Tamika Mallory’s protest speech in which Mallory said, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

Mallory’s comment was in reaction to the Sept. 23 announcement that Cameron’s office’s investigation of the police shooting that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville had resulted in no charges connected directly to Taylor’s death. Cameron’s office presented the case to the grand jury in Jefferson County. The grand jury returned with charges of wanton endangerment against one of the three officers who fired shots, but the charges were connected to a family in a neighboring apartment instead of Taylor.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day, we need our Black women,” Megan Thee Stallion said after the audio was played. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags about Black men.”

Mallory posted the SNL clip on her Instagram Sunday, praising Megan Thee Stallion’s actions.

“If you’re not using what ever platform you have to push the needle, you are part of the problem,” Mallory said in her post. “Unless you are doing your part, your opinions don’t matter to me and don’t @ me.”

On Monday, Cameron reposted his quote from last week that said, “There were a lot of people, inside and outside, a lot of celebrities, a lot of folks that either misrepresented the facts because it was to their advantage or didn’t know all the information. They made conclusions first and then wanted to cherry-pick the facts to meet those conclusions. I didn’t have that luxury as the attorney general here in the commonwealth.”