1 person dies during a bulldozer accident in Eastern Kentucky, sheriff says

An equipment operator is dead after a bulldozer accident in Breathitt County, according to the Breathitt County sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the Southfork area, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim who was on the bulldozer was helping to construct a road for a future cell tower and was working with other employees when the accident happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

The construction company for which the victim worked is based in Rock Island, Ill., according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The name wasn’t released pending notification of family, according to the sheriff’s office.