Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Kentucky

1 person dies during a bulldozer accident in Eastern Kentucky, sheriff says

An equipment operator is dead after a bulldozer accident in Breathitt County, according to the Breathitt County sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the Southfork area, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim who was on the bulldozer was helping to construct a road for a future cell tower and was working with other employees when the accident happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

The construction company for which the victim worked is based in Rock Island, Ill., according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The name wasn’t released pending notification of family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Kentucky

Wife, ex-deputy charged with murder of missing Kentucky man

Business

Kentucky-Missouri ferry down due to low water on Mississippi

Kentucky

Coroner identifies armed man fatally shot by Kentucky deputy

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service