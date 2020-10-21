Investigation underway after Kentucky woman dies in train accident, police say

“Safety is so important when it comes to railroads. Intersections with wigwags and flashing red lights are more and more common, where the railroad crossing sign once stood all alone.”

A Williamsburg woman died Tuesday after being struck by a train, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jennifer L. Frazier, 41, was walking on train tracks in the Pleasant View community of Whitley County when a CSX train struck her, state police said. She was transported by Whitley County EMS to the Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee, but was pronounced dead after arriving there, state police said.

The circumstances of Frazier’s death are unclear, Trooper Scottie Pennington said. The case could be closed once all the evidence comes in.

“We’re still investigating it,” he said. “We’re waiting on some video from CSX.”

There were cameras mounted on the train that may have captured the incident, he said. Frazier’s body was expected to be transported to the Tennessee medical examiner’s office for an autopsy on Wednesday, police said. Investigators will use the autopsy results along with the video, Pennington said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Several Whitley County agencies had assisted at the scene Tuesday, police said.