Kentucky superintendent apologizes, keeps his job after blackface photo emerges

Donald Shively, superintendent of Paducah Public Schools, has faced public scrutiny after an image of him in blackface surfaced. Photo via Paducah Public Schools

The superintendent of Paducah Public Schools in Western Kentucky apologized after a photo emerged of him in blackface, wearing a gold chain and a do-rag.

Superintendent Donald Shively acknowledged the photo after it appeared on social media Tuesday. His apology was posted on the district’s website, and the school board later shared the apology as part of a statement from the Board of Education. Some are calling for his dismissal.

“I take full responsibility and ask for your forgiveness,” Shively said. “I make no excuses. What I did in 2002 was deeply hurtful to African-Americans and our entire district, and I deeply regret it.”

The photo also features a woman in blackface beside Shively with the caption “Happy Hizzleween!!! The Shizley’s.”

The photo was seen widely for the first time on Tuesday. It was shared by media personality Shaun King and several equality advocacy pages, drawing thousands of comments and reactions.

But the photo wasn’t new to leaders of Paducah Public Schools, which includes a preschool, three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

“To Dr. Shively’s credit, he self-reported the existence of this photograph taken over 15 years ago to the Board of Education in February 2019,” Paducah Board of Education chair Carl LeBuhn said in a statement.

“Dr. Shively’s apology and remorse were felt to be sincere by the board. All members of the board expressed, or agreed that, while the costume was offensive and inappropriate, Dr. Shively’s demonstrated attitude and actions, dedication to the district, and commitment to ensuring equity for all students are more telling of his character and racial attitudes than an incident from almost two decades ago.”

The board reviewed the photo in 2019 and decided not to take any disciplinary action against Shively. But LeBuhn said in his statement that all the board members “find the use of blackface to be deeply offensive.”

The photo prompted outrage from others once it went viral on social media.

“Nothing shocks me anymore. And that’s sad,” Tonia Josette said in a comment on King’s Facebook post.

“Wow! He’s not even trying to be subtle about his racism,” Julie Hensley said in a comment.

The NAACP’s Paducah-McCracken County chapter called for Shively’s “immediate resignation” in a statement released Tuesday night.

“Blackface is a deplorably racist and offensive characterization of African-Americans,” JW Cleary, the chapter’s president, said in a statement. “Paducah Public Schools has a student body that is largely African-American. What message does this convey to employees, students, and their families?”

The school district’s community is planning two protests, one of which is a districtwide walkout next week, according to a report from WPSD Local 6.

While the school board didn’t take earlier action against Shively, the board is fielding complaints, concerns and questions regarding the issue. The board has asked for complaints to be sent via e-mail to BoardofEd@paducah.kyschools.us or calling 270-558-6648. The board is expected to review all the complaints.