Eastern Kentucky man fatally shot by juvenile during domestic dispute, police say

A Morgan County man is dead after a juvenile shot and killed him in the middle of a physical altercation, according to Kentucky State Police.

Randy Haney, 41, died Thursday after a physical altercation broke out between him and Dolores Haney, police said. During the altercation, an unnamed juvenile retrieved a gun and shot Randy Haney with it, police said.

He was transported to Appalachian Regional Healthcare by Morgan County EMS, but later died of his injuries, police said.

Troopers initially responded to the scene for a domestic violence dispute, police said. It was unclear if the juvenile faces any charges, or what the relationships between the three were. The investigation continues, police said.