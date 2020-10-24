Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Kentucky

Hardworking, music-loving Central Ky. couple die in wreck. Friends ‘brokenhearted.’

Heather and Lewis Britton of Versailles died in a vehicle accident on Oct. 24 in Woodford County.
Heather and Lewis Britton of Versailles died in a vehicle accident on Oct. 24 in Woodford County. Photo provided

Heather Britton described herself on her Facebook page as a ” farm-girl, gardener, coal-miner’s granddaughter, dancing queen and wildflower.”

Many people in Central Kentucky said on social media Saturday that they were heartbroken to hear that Britton, a registered nurse and her husband, Lewis Britton, a factory employee, died early Saturday morning in a single-car accident near Mundy’s Landing in Woodford County.

Gregg Elam said he hit it off with the hardworking couple listening to music at the venue called the Backstretch in Lexington.

He said the Brittons did everything together on their farm whether it was “cutting wood to heat with” or canning vegetables from the garden.

Elam said they had plans of building a new home in the near future where they currently had an old tobacco barn.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Heather Britton had said on Facebook that she and her husband had been married since 2016.

Elam said the couple loved going to Nashville to listen to music. He said their friends at Lexington’s The Backstretch “are brokenhearted today and will hurt for a while.”

A member of the band Bootsie and Funkabilly said in a post the band would dedicate songs to them Saturday night in hopes “that you can hear it up there.”

“Fly high my sweet friend,” Britton’s friend since high school, Ronnie Fetters, posted Saturday. Fetters told the Herald-Leader that Heather Britton was “always there for their friends and family.”

Lewis Britton’s fellow employees said he was given to checking on them at work to see if they needed help.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Clark Funeral Home in Versailles is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Kelsey Waldon was soaring. COVID killed mentor John Prine.

October 24, 2020 12:37 PM

Health & Medicine

Kentucky governor leaves quarantine, says mask kept him safe

October 24, 2020 11:44 AM

Kentucky

Southern Indiana business park relocating 33 graves

October 24, 2020 9:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service