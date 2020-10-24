Hardworking, music-loving Central Ky. couple die in wreck. Friends ‘brokenhearted.’

Heather and Lewis Britton of Versailles died in a vehicle accident on Oct. 24 in Woodford County. Photo provided

Heather Britton described herself on her Facebook page as a ” farm-girl, gardener, coal-miner’s granddaughter, dancing queen and wildflower.”

Many people in Central Kentucky said on social media Saturday that they were heartbroken to hear that Britton, a registered nurse and her husband, Lewis Britton, a factory employee, died early Saturday morning in a single-car accident near Mundy’s Landing in Woodford County.

Gregg Elam said he hit it off with the hardworking couple listening to music at the venue called the Backstretch in Lexington.

He said the Brittons did everything together on their farm whether it was “cutting wood to heat with” or canning vegetables from the garden.

Elam said they had plans of building a new home in the near future where they currently had an old tobacco barn.

Heather Britton had said on Facebook that she and her husband had been married since 2016.

Elam said the couple loved going to Nashville to listen to music. He said their friends at Lexington’s The Backstretch “are brokenhearted today and will hurt for a while.”

A member of the band Bootsie and Funkabilly said in a post the band would dedicate songs to them Saturday night in hopes “that you can hear it up there.”

“Fly high my sweet friend,” Britton’s friend since high school, Ronnie Fetters, posted Saturday. Fetters told the Herald-Leader that Heather Britton was “always there for their friends and family.”

Lewis Britton’s fellow employees said he was given to checking on them at work to see if they needed help.

Clark Funeral Home in Versailles is in charge of arrangements.