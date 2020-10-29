Chris Bailey: Rounds of heavy rain in Kentucky. Up to 3 inches possible in some areas

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Rounds of heavy rain will move through Central and Eastern Kentucky Thursday, dumping up to 3 inches of rain and increasing the potential for flooding, WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said.

Cold air follows.

Bailey’s forecast includes (more on his weather blog.):

Rainfall amounts by Friday morning will be in the 1″-3″ range for most of our region.

Local stream and street flooding is possible.

Winds may gust to 30-35mph at times Thursday.

Temps start in the 60s then drop into the 40s from the northwest.

Bailey looks ahead to the weekend weather on his blog.