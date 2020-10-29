Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Kentucky

Chris Bailey: Rounds of heavy rain in Kentucky. Up to 3 inches possible in some areas

By

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

Rounds of heavy rain will move through Central and Eastern Kentucky Thursday, dumping up to 3 inches of rain and increasing the potential for flooding, WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said.

Cold air follows.

Bailey’s forecast includes (more on his weather blog.):

Bailey looks ahead to the weekend weather on his blog.

