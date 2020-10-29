Kentucky
Chris Bailey: Rounds of heavy rain in Kentucky. Up to 3 inches possible in some areas
Rounds of heavy rain will move through Central and Eastern Kentucky Thursday, dumping up to 3 inches of rain and increasing the potential for flooding, WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said.
Cold air follows.
Bailey’s forecast includes (more on his weather blog.):
- Rainfall amounts by Friday morning will be in the 1″-3″ range for most of our region.
- Local stream and street flooding is possible.
- Winds may gust to 30-35mph at times Thursday.
- Temps start in the 60s then drop into the 40s from the northwest.
Bailey looks ahead to the weekend weather on his blog.
