Man charged with attempted murder after being injured in gunfire exchange with KSP

Kentucky State Police logo on cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

A man who was shot during an exchange of gunfire with state troopers in Pike County has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers were called to a home Sunday morning on Winns Branch Road in Pike County after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Cory Whitehead, was threatening to hurt his father and himself, according to state police.

Whitehead got a firearm when troopers arrived, and he refused to put the gun down when ordered to do so, according to state police.

Whitehead was shot in the hand during an “exchange of gunfire” with troopers, according to state police. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment before being released and taken to the Pike County jail. In addition to the charge of attempted murder of a police officer, Whitehead is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to state police.

No one else was injured during the shooting, according to state police.