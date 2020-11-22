Kentucky woman helping stranded motorist dies after being hit by vehicle

A woman who was helping a stuck motorist has died after being struck by a vehicle, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash occurred Thursday on Ky.-94 West in Calloway County near the Lynn Grove community, according to state police.

A vehicle being driven by Philip E. Berkley, 83, of Tennessee got stuck in a ditch by the road, and nearby residents Julie A. McCann, 51, and Fred L. Thomas, 66, went out to help, according to state police. While she was helping Berkley, a Ford Escape struck McCann, who was then knocked into Thomas.

McCann died at the scene of the crash and Thomas was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.

State police do not suspect any “foul play” was involved in the crash, but they continue to investigate.