Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Kentucky

Kentucky woman helping stranded motorist dies after being hit by vehicle

A woman who was helping a stuck motorist has died after being struck by a vehicle, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash occurred Thursday on Ky.-94 West in Calloway County near the Lynn Grove community, according to state police.

A vehicle being driven by Philip E. Berkley, 83, of Tennessee got stuck in a ditch by the road, and nearby residents Julie A. McCann, 51, and Fred L. Thomas, 66, went out to help, according to state police. While she was helping Berkley, a Ford Escape struck McCann, who was then knocked into Thomas.

McCann died at the scene of the crash and Thomas was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.

State police do not suspect any “foul play” was involved in the crash, but they continue to investigate.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Health & Medicine

AG, private school sue over order closing in-person classes

November 21, 2020 12:20 PM

Health & Medicine

Former Notre Dame coach reflects on Paul Hornung’s legend

November 21, 2020 9:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service