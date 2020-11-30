Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Off-duty Kentucky police officer arrested after shots fired

By Deedra Lawhead

Lexington Police Department police car lights. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky.

Police in Kentucky say an off-duty officer has been charged after allegedly firing shots at a sheriff’s deputy and others during a domestic call.

Jessie Pollitt, 28, of Maysville, was charged Sunday with attempted murder of a police officer, making terroristic threats, domestic violence, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest, state police said in a statement.

Pollitt is a police officer for the city, WKYT-TV reported, citing Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse.

After a Fleming County sheriff’s deputy arrived at a residence and made contact with Pollitt, shots were fired at the deputy and others in the area. No one was struck, the statement said.

Pollitt is being held in the Mason County Detention Center. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

  Comments  
