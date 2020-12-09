Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Multiple workers trapped after southern Ohio power plant collapses, reports say

Multiple people are unaccounted for after a power plant collapsed in Ohio, according to multiple reports.

The Killeen Generating Station collapsed in Adams County Wednesday morning, the Adams County sheriff told multiple outlets in Ohio. The power plant has been closed in 2017, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The plant was being demolished, according to multiple reports.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the collapse around 8:30 a.m. and rescuers were on scene shortly after, according to multiple reports.

The building was located just across the Ohio River from Lewis County in Kentucky.

It’s unclear if the collapse killed or injured anyone. It’s also unclear how many people were unaccounted for once the building collapsed.

