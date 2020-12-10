2 children have serious injuries after a fatal crash in northern Kentucky, police say

Two people died, and two children were hospitalized Thursday morning when a pickup truck collided with a construction truck on Interstate 75 in northern Kentucky, police said.

The collision happened about 12 a.m., Erlanger police said. It killed the driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Andrew McIntyre. It also killed 32-year-old Ratasha McIntyre, who was in the front passenger seat. Both of them were Carrolton residents, police said.

A 1-year-old child who wasn’t properly restrained in a car seat was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. A 7-year-old had “serious physical injuries,” police said. Both were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The collision happened between the exits to Buttermilk Pike and Interstate 275, police said. Police were alerted to the pickup truck around midnight when a caller told Kenton County dispatch a white pickup truck was “all over the roadway,” police said. A short time later, the caller told dispatch that the pickup truck hit the construction truck, police said.

Mark Clapper, a 43-year-old Ohio resident, was the only person in the construction truck, police said. He had minor injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. He’s since been released, police said.

Erlanger police were working with the Kenton County authorities to investigate the collision Thursday morning. The road was shut down for several hours overnight.