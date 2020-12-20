Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Shop employee fatally shoots suspect during attempted robbery in Laurel County

Photo provided by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office

An employee fatally shot a man who was attempting to rob a Laurel County business Saturday morning, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob S. Vann, 32, of Keavy died Saturday morning after being shot by an employee at the Bait Bucket on Highway 312, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vann allegedly entered the store just before 7 a.m. Saturday, saying he wanted the store’s money and implying he had a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. When Vann began hitting a male employee, another male employee fired shots at Vann, hitting him “at least once,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Vann died at the scene and another employee of the store, a female, was hit “by a stray round during the scuffle,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The employee hit by the stray round suffered an injury to her side and was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation.

