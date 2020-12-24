‘Extremely grateful.’ Trump pardons Kentucky activist who once battled drug addiction

President Donald Trump, with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, arrives at Blue Grass Airport on Monday, November 5. Trump flew to Lexington for a rally the night before the Kentucky general election. rhermens@herald-leader.com

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the pardon of Christopher 2X, a Louisville activist who previously faced state and federal drug offenses.

Christopher 2X, formerly known as Christopher Anthony Bryant, “battled a severe addiction to both cocaine and marijuana” for about 20 years, White House officials said in a statement. He was last released from prison over 20 years ago.

Christopher 2X was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 1985 and sentenced to three years of prison time plus five years probation, according to the Department of Justice. He was convicted of violating his parole and probation terms four times after being released from prison on his first conviction. His last violation was in 1992, according to the Department of Justice.

“Mr. II X has become an acknowledged community leader in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky,” Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, said in a statement. “Today, Mr. II X runs a non-profit organization, Game Changers, which is dedicated to guiding youth to productive, meaningful lives.

“He is also widely credited as a trusted voice of reason and peace in Louisville that both sides turn to if tensions arise between the police and local community.”

Game Changers focuses on early childhood education in order to prevent gun violence, according to the non-profit’s website.

Christopher 2X was pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019, which wiped out his state-level offense. Trump’s pardon wiped out his federal cocaine offenses as well.

Christopher 2X said he was “extremely grateful” to receive Trump’s pardon in a statement released Wednesday.

“I’ve worked hard for the past 20 years for peace and justice and to help those impacted by gun violence, especially children,” Christopher 2X said. “I’m proud to continue this work which is needed more than ever.”

He thanked Sen. Rand Paul and former U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Rob Givens for their support. He also thanked Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure and Dr. J. David Richardson, University of Louisville Hospital’s chief of surgery.

Paul was one of the vocal supporters of Christopher 2X’s pardon, and he took to social media to applaud Trump’s decision.

“As someone who made a choice to change his life for the better and then dedicated that life to lifting up his community, there is truly no one more deserving of this honor,” Paul said of Christopher 2X. “We are so appreciative of all he has done for Louisville, and I’m honored to call him a friend.”

Paul also said he spoke to Christopher 2X after the pardon was announced, and that the pardon was “the culmination of hard work and perseverance on the part of many.”

Christopher 2X was one of 29 people to receive pardons or clemency from the president on Wednesday. Trump also announced 20 pardons or grants of clemency on Tuesday.