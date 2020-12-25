White Christmas leaves thousands without power in Eastern Kentucky

In this 2003 file photo, a crew worked to repair a broken utility pole in Lexington. LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Gusty winds and snow that moved through Kentucky beginning Thursday left about 8,000 people without power in the eastern end of the state on Christmas morning.

Kentucky Power said crews were working to restore power, but it wasn’t clear when electricity would be restored to all customers.

The storm dumped four to eight inches of snow in Eastern Kentucky and downed many wires, causing nearly 160 different outages, the utility said in a news release.

The snow was wet and heavier than forecast, “the type that can wreak havoc on electrical systems,” Kentucky Utilities said.

Many of the outages were in the Hazard area, with 5,000 customers without electricity in Perry, Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Breathitt counties.

Outages also occurred in Pike, Johnson, Floyd, Carter and Lawrence counties, according to Kentucky Power.

The utility’s outage map showed several hundred people still were without power Christmas afternoon.

Road conditions and difficulty getting to some downed likes could affect how quickly crews can restore power, according to the news release.