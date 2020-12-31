Father and son die together in Kentucky logging accident

Stock photo

A father and son were killed in a logging accident this week in Clay County.

Coroner Jarrod Becknell identified the two as Terry Gray, who was about 60, and Lee Gray, who was in his mid-30s.

There were no witnesses to the accident, but it appears that a log the two had cut rolled down a hill and pinned Lee Gray against a bulldozer, while the top of the tree struck his father, Becknell said.

The two were cutting trees on private property in the Hogskin community northwest of Manchester when the accident happened Tuesday, Becknell said.

When the men didn’t return home that evening, family members asked the landowner to check on them, and that’s how they were found.