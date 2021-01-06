These Kentuckians left the Trump protest as a mob stormed the Capitol

A man dressed as George Washington kneels and prays near the Washington Monument with a Trump flag on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

A group of more than three dozen Eastern Kentuckians traveled to Washington D.C. Wednesday to protest the presidential election results but left when a mob stormed the Capitol.

Rita Yates, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for state representative; Tabernacle of Praise pastor James Horn; Brenda Davis, the wife of Martin County judge-executive Bill; and 36 others left Louisa in Lawrence County to participate in the MAGA Rally, protesting that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.

Horn, of Lowmansville, said the protest was peaceful in the beginning. The group made it to the steps of the U.S. Capitol building, but then a group that had “a bit of rebellion” came up and bombarded the Capitol Police. They decided to return to the bus at about 3 p.m.

“It was a great time, and all of a sudden it turned,” Horn said.

Horn, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said he attended the protest because he has never seen an election of such intensity and wanted to investigate it.

Davis said she protested because she believes there were a lot irregularities in the presidential election results.

“It’s not about Republican or Democrats,” Davis said. ”We wanted to support that the election was run right and fair.”

Davis called the protest “an experience of a lifetime.”

Her husband wanted to attend the protest but was unable to go.

Horn said he will “pray for our president, whoever they are.”

The group was traveling back to Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night.