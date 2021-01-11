Kentucky State Police trooper was at D.C. Trump event, says he didn’t go into Capitol

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been reassigned while the agency investigates his presence at a rally for President Donald Trump that turned into a riot and insurrection when Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The trooper attended the rally with his family on his own time, Sgt. William Gregory told the Herald-Leader. The trooper reported that he left the rally and didn’t go inside the Capitol building, Gregory said. A Capitol police officer was killed after he and his colleagues were brutally attacked in many cases.

The state trooper was the only one to attend the rally in Washington, D.C., as far as state police were aware, Gregory said.

“Due to the ongoing investigations of the events in Washington D.C., the trooper has been temporarily reassigned,” Gregory said. “KSP is conducting a full review of attendance.”

Phillip Burnett Jr., acting state police commissioner, condemned Wednesday’s riot and said that reviewing the trooper’s attendance was “the right thing to do to protect our nation, democracy, agency and all KSP employees.”

“This is the same review process our agency follows any time there is questionable activity involving any law enforcement personnel within our agency,” Burnett said.

The trooper’s name and post assignment were not released. Trooper Stuart Jackson, a spokesman for Post 12, said that the post was unaware of its troopers being in attendance Wednesday. Post 12 covers Fayette County, as well as Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Spencer and Woodford counties.

Lexington police also said Monday they were unaware of any of their personnel being in D.C. on Wednesday.