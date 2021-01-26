They sued CNN, NBC, others. Now Kentucky teen fires lawyer pushing Trump conspiracies

Kentucky teenager Nicholas Sandmann, who went viral when a group of students met political demonstrators in D.C. in 2019, has fired his lawyer who in recent months tried to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Sandmann’s lawyer was L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who has garnered national attention due to his involvement in highly-publicized cases. He represented Sandmann when the Kentucky teenager settled lawsuits with CNN and the Washington Post over their coverage of Sandmann. Wood has also recently represented accused Kenosha, Wis., shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

“Lin Wood has been terminated as counsel at this time,” Sandmann said in a tweet Monday night. “His comments about me are untrue, unfair, and unfounded.”

Sandmann also posted messages that appeared to be written by Wood. Wood wrote that he expected Sandmann to “abandon” him because he could be “feeling the pressure from Mitch McConnell’s team.”

Sandmann worked for Sen. McConnell’s election team for the 2020 election.

Wood had recently filed unsuccessful lawsuits on Trump’s behalf in an attempt to overturn election results in key states, according to multiple reports. He also tweeted that former Vice President Mike Pence committed treason by not objecting to the 2020 presidential electoral votes, and he could “face execution by firing squad,” according to multiple media reports.

Wood has since been banned from Twitter. Screenshots of his posts from Parler and Telegram have shown additional messages encouraging efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Sandmann has also denounced the actions of Trump’s supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a riot which was intended to “stop the steal” of the 2020 election.

“I love much of what Trump has done but I’m placing a lot of blame on him for letting a march that he advertised turn into this utter embarrassment,” Sandmann tweeted on Jan. 6.

Sandmann has pending lawsuits open against NBC, the New York Times, CBS, ABC, Gannett and Rolling Stone, according to federal court records. The lawsuits allege that the media outlets unfairly mischaracterized Sandmann in their coverage of the 2019 dispute in Washington, D.C.