Kentucky woman died after car stalled on the interstate was hit by other vehicles

A Louisville woman’s car stalled on a Kentucky interstate, and she died after it was hit by two other vehicles Monday night, state police said.

Naomi Sparrow, 47, was northbound on Interstate 65 in Hart County when her car hit a guard rail on the right shoulder near the 67 mile marker, state police said.

The Dodge Avenger she was driving stalled in the right lane and was hit by a Kenworth semi-truck driven by Nettie Reeves, 48, of Palmersville, Tenn., state police said. Sparrow’s car was then hit again by a GMC SUV driven by Brian Schumacher, 49, of Lima, Ohio, according to a news release.

Sparrow was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

State police said they were called about the collision just before 8:30 p.m.

They are still investigating.