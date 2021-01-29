New Kentucky State Police policy will give recruits a say in their post assignment

Kentucky State Police hat. Lexington Herald-Leader

The Kentucky State Police hope to attract more recruits with a new protocol that reassures new cadets that they won’t have to move from one end of the state to the other in order to become a state trooper.

The new policy will allow cadets to choose the top three posts to which they’d like to be assigned. Under the “Pick Three” policy, new troopers will be assured that once they graduate from the Kentucky State Police Academy, they’ll be assigned to one of the three selected locations, state police said in a news release Friday. The state police have 16 posts throughout the state, each covering the counties in the area around it.

“In the past, a trooper who resided in Eastern Kentucky could potentially land at a Western Kentucky post upon graduation,” Sgt. Michael Murriell, the state police’s recruitment branch commander, said in the release. “It was definitely a concern of many recruits that we met with. The ability to provide assurance to our new recruits that they won’t have to pack up their families and relocate to the other end of the state will alleviate those concerns.”

The state police announced the change Friday, at the same time they announced that they are accepting applications for their next class of recruits.

For more information on applying to the KSP Academy, visit JoinKSP.com. Interested applicants can also contact a recruiter by emailing KSPrecruit@ky.gov. The deadline to apply for the incoming class is March 26, and the class is expected to begin in October.