‘Let young people grow.’ AppHarvest expands container farms in Eastern KY schools.

AppHarvest’s founder has a message for Eastern Kentucky high school students: “You’re the leader.”

The mega-greenhouse in Morehead has harvested 1 million pounds of tomatoes in three weeks to sell in U.S. grocery stores, went public on Nasdaq and started construction on two additional greenhouses in Berea and Richmond.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb announced Tuesday that AppHarvest would continue to invest in education by expanding its container farm program to 20 Eastern Kentucky high schools. The program began in 2018 at Shelby Valley High School in Pikeville and expanded to Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead and Breathitt High School in Jackson.

“By putting technology in high schools, allowing people to get a skillset and then putting a good, healthy product into those communities, it’s a real winner,” Webb said, adding the lower food insecurity in communities.

Gov. Andy Beshear, who toured AppHarvest for the first time, said the Covid-19 pandemic showed the need for technology in schools and for food distribution.

“We now know that our kids are going to have to be more technological savvy than we could have ever thought for their current education but for their future,” he said. “The more technology we introduce them to the better prepared they are, regardless what field they go into. We see a challenge with getting food to our kids that need it in times of pandemic. This directly addresses it while getting the kids involved.”

The next container farm will be at Rockcastle County High School in Mt. Vernon.

The container farm uses a closed-loop irrigation system to allow students to grow more than in traditional open-field agriculture, meaning they can grow 940 full heads of lettuce per week. The retrofitted shipping container allows the students to provide fresh vegetables for their classmates and those in need.

The container farms will be supported by $250,000 from financial services firm Cowen.

Beshear said AppHarvest is not just thinking about their next crop, but their next generation of workers and the future of Eastern Kentucky.

The governor recalled when Toyota came to Kentucky and the impact it had on the state. He said he sees the same happening now with AppHarvest.

For Eastern Kentucky, economic development projects have been lip service.

“For decades, we’ve heard from a lot of folks, including many politicians speaking about the urgent need to fulfill our duty to the people of Appalachia,” Beshear said. “To honor the legacy and labor of generations of service here and to provide a way forward to people who haven’t seen the opportunity that they deserve in far too long.”

Standing in the 2.76-million-square-foot building, Beshear said it’s not just talk and AppHarvest is leading the way toward Kentucky’s big, bright future.

“While this is a Kentucky project, it has truly global reach and as AppHarvest sprints out ahead, they’re reaching back to bring the Commonwealth with us,” he said.

Beshear said he and Webb both left Kentucky for some time to return for an opportunity, something he wants for his fellow Kentuckians.

“We’re seeing an opportunity here that we’ve always dreamed of and every opportunity you could ever want in Kentucky, every single one is right here at your finger tips,” he said. “We should never let the need for opportunity drive you out of this state.”

Webb called on his friends who left the state to live in Boston, New York and San Francisco to come home and join in making an economic and health impact.

“This is a big table and the wonderful thing about food we all eat,” Webb said. “We all share a meal. Let’s just put more chairs at the table, extent the table and keep inviting everybody, no matter your background, no matter where you’re from.”

Webb said investment in the community, education and environment was important for AppHarvest. The company wants to define the dignity of work in agriculture while propping up the essential worker by providing a living wage and health care.

Webb said AppHarvest can be an example for the rest of the country.

“Yes, we want this region to lead, but we think this can be a model for the U.S.,” Webb said. “Put technologies in high schools. Let young people grow and let them take that food home and in the cafeteria.”

AppHarvest has a goal of 12 greenhouse facilities by the end of 2025.