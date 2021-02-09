Kentucky man dies after coming in contact with downed power line

A man was electrocuted Tuesday morning when he came in contact with a downed power line in Martin County.

Brandon Chapman, 36, of Tomahawk, was walking in the woods when he came in contact with the downed line near an abandoned building at about 8:30 a.m., said Martin County Coroner Chris Todd. Chapman’s wife was nearby and called for help. CPR was administered, but Chapman was later pronounced dead at the scene, Todd said.

He said the power line stretched across a river into West Virginia. The couple lived about a mile away, Todd said.

He said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police said the incident happened off River Front Road in the Lovely community.

If you encounter a downed power line, always assume it is energized, and when cleaning up after a storm, do not touch tree limbs or other debris that might be in contact with a power line, Kentucky Utilities says on its website.