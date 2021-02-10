Kentucky

Canceled regional COVID vaccination site appointments moved to one day next week

A dose of the COVID vaccine was drawn before a shot.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday winter weather will force the Kroger regional sites distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to reschedule all of Thursday’s shots to Thursday next week at the same appointment times.

He said the action was being taken to ensure the safety of the staff and volunteers at the sites and persons traveling to them.

“Like I said yesterday, for all of you who have waited a really long time to get this appointment and now have to wait an extra week, I am really sorry. But I also don’t want to put you out on the roads with thick ice. It’s just not safe,” said Bshear. “Wear your mask, be careful over this next week and we will get you vaccinated.”

The Kroger Health sites are the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington and the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green.

“Other vaccination sites across the state may reschedule appointments if needed. If you have an appointment scheduled for this afternoon, Thursday, or even Friday, keep a close eye on your email and voicemail box so you get any important notifications from your provider,” said Beshear.

Guidelines are in place to keep the vaccines refrigerated so not one single dose will be lost and back-up generators are on site in case any site loses power, said the governor.

