Carbon monoxide from generator kills 1, hospitalizes 2 after Laurel County outage

One person is dead and two more were hospitalized on Tuesday after a generator caused carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a Laurel County volunteer fire department.

Responders were called to a house on Spring Cut Circle in Laurel County just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of three people with carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator that had been running in a garage area with no ventilation, according to Lily Fire & Rescue. The home had lost power because of recent winter weather.

When responders arrived, they found a juvenile, an adult and a third patient whose age wasn’t given inside the home. The three were taken to local hospitals before the juvenile and adult were transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, according to Lily Fire & Rescue. The third patient was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Baptist Health Corbin, according to the fire department.

Generators should be used outdoors only, and they should be used at least 20 feet away from windows, according to safety guidelines.