Kentucky

Pilot dead after plane crashes into a field near a Kentucky airport, sheriff says

One person has died after a plane crashed into a field in Graves County Monday evening, according to the Graves County sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred just north of Interstate 69, near the Mayfield/Graves County Airport, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot was killed. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to investigate the cause of the crash.

The victim’s identity was withheld until authorities could notify family members, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities stayed at the scene of the crash overnight.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
