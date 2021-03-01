Kentucky flooding updates: Some homes evacuated, roads impassable after heavy rain

Water covered some roads in Salyersville Monday morning but it was receding.

Heavy rain over the weekend caused significant flooding in counties across the state, leaving some motorists stranded in impassable high water.

Several Kentucky waterways were well above their flood stages thanks to the rain, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. The Kentucky River was observed over 34 feet, and was predicted to reach nearly 37 feet, according to a Monday morning forecast. The flood stage for that area is 21 feet.

The South Fork of the Kentucky River at Booneville was observed at 41.43 feet, and was expected to get less than a foot higher Monday morning, according to new forecasts. The flood stage is 27 feet. The Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill was observed at 11.45 feet and was projected to reach 12.9 feet. The flood stage is 10 feet.

Stoner Creek in Paris was measured at 20.9 feet, and was expected to rise to 23.1 feet. The flood stage is 18 feet.

Several Central Kentucky roads were closed late Sunday night due to high water, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Redhouse Road in Madison County was closed between mile points 10.5 and 10.7 because both lanes of the road were under water.

Madison County also had roads with high water that weren’t closed. Those included Crooksville Road between mile points 1 and 1.4, as well as at mile point 4.4. Tates Creek Road at mile point 2.2 and Union City Road at mile point 1.5 also had high water.

U.S. 68 in Mercer County was closed between mile points 4 and 6. Josephine Road in Scott County was closed in two places: between mile points 25.27 and 26, as well as between 13.19 and 20.09.

Part of Lexington’s Tates Creek Road sees flooding

Tates Creek Road was flooded Monday morning between Spears Road and the Kentucky River, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Lexington police and the fire department also responded to a vehicle stuck in water in the 9000 block of Old Richmond Road Monday morning. The vehicle had been abandoned, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. Witnesses told first responders that the owner was at home.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident, Saas said.

Eastern Kentucky nursing home evacuated due to flood

Emergency workers helped evacuate the Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said county emergency manager Robert Prater. Some residents of the nursing home were taken to the local middle school, and others were taken to a hospital.

Water covered streets in downtown Salyersville and got into the Salyersville Fire Department building, and officials closed streets into town, Prater said.

Prater hadn’t been into town Monday morning because the road near his house was blocked.

“We’ve got a lot of people impacted by this,” he said.

He didn’t know how many people were evacuated from the nursing home.

Leslie Helton, dispatcher at the county 911 center, said firefighters and others had had to help people out of their homes to escape flooding.

“Everything is flooded,” she said.

The water is from the Licking River overflowing.

Kentucky fire departments rescue drivers stuck in water

Fire departments all over Kentucky were sharing photos and videos of hazardous driving conditions. The majority of the state was under a flood warning Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Don’t be the next one to take a boat ride with us,” Oil Springs Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post. “It’s an expensive ride...”

Columbia police officers had to respond with other agencies to a driver who got a pickup stuck in high water, according to a Facebook post from the department early Monday morning.

Inez Fire Rescue said the city experienced flooding “that most have never seen in their lifetime.” The Laurel County Fire Department asked residents to “please stay home” because many roads were covered in water.

The Brodhead Fire Department reported that it had to help evacuate multiple homes because of flooding.

The Floyd County sheriff’s department reported several roads closed due to high water, and reported a mudslide with a tree in the road on one county road. One road in the county even washed out, leaving a car stuck on it.

W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue rescued two people and two dogs from a pickup truck stuck in water, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Fire departments, sheriff’s offices and police departments asked people to stay off water-covered roadways.

“If you come up on a covered roadway, please simply turn around and find another route,” the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post.