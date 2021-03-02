Kentucky flooding: ‘Many residents are suffering’ as rivers crest

Flooding tormented Kentuckians in several counties Tuesday thanks to river crests that neared records long after the culprit — heavy rain — had disappeared.

Significant flooding occurred south of the Bluegrass Parkway while moderate flooding occurred in Central Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service. A flood warning persisted for those communities along the Kentucky River.

Several Eastern Kentucky counties experienced heavy flooding, with one county official saying the flooding was “unlike anything most of us have ever seen.”

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said the Kentucky River was “the river of most concern” Tuesday morning.

The Kentucky River was expected to crest at 38.9 feet Tuesday morning near Ravenna, 17.9 feet above flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

The Kentucky River was also expected to crest Wednesday at 37.9 feet, nearly 8 feet above flood stage at High Bridge Lock.

The Kentucky River’s crest at Frankfort lock was projected to hit 40 feet Wednesday, which reaches the threshold for “major” flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The observed level at 6 a.m. Tuesday was about 36.9 feet.

Beattyville roads underwater after ‘unprecedented’ flooding

Beattyville was underwater after “major, unprecedented” flooding, according to Lee County Emergency Management. Video and photos showed the damage. Beattyville police said the water was beginning to subside on Main Street early Tuesday, but several roads were still impassable.

“It’s kind of making it a maze to try to get places right now,” a Lee County Emergency Management official said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

County officials hoped to be able to start recovery efforts on Main Street Tuesday if water levels dropped enough.

County officials advised anyone wanting to offer assistance to Beattyville and Lee County to call officials in the judge-executive’s office at (606) 560-0721.

Eastern KY sees mudslides, floods. Emergency shelters open

Estill County experienced significant flooding, but not as much as once feared since the projected river depth was reduced late Monday

“This flood is like nothing most of us have ever seen,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The Helping Hands Outreach emergency shelter in Estill County was opened Monday to accommodate people who needed to leave their homes, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

Estill County Emergency Management said the Kentucky River near Ravenna should be cresting about 7:45 a.m.

Emergency shelter was also arranged in Breathitt County, where the North Fork Kentucky River hit its crest overnight at about 39 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Emergency shelter was opened at Breathitt High School, according to the county’s emergency management Monday.

Pike County, another Eastern Kentucky area expected to see significant flooding, was still under a flood warning Tuesday morning. The Tug Fork River on the edge of the county hit its crest Monday at 39.4 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

An embankment failure in the county was growing larger and appeared to be at risk of affecting roads Tuesday morning, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Perry County experienced significant flooding Monday, with some roads covered in water, according to the Perry County sheriff’s office. The county also experienced mudslides. The North Fork Kentucky River in Hazard hit its crest Monday at nearly 24.8 feet and had since heavily declined, according to the National Weather Service. But the county was still feeling the effects.

“Many residents are suffering and we ask everyone to remain vigilant and safe,” the Perry County Fiscal Court said in a Facebook post late Monday.

Main Street in Powell County’s Clay City was impassable Monday evening, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Residents said they’d never had to deal with water issues like they had this week.

Incoming weather looks much better

New forecasts from the National Weather Service projected a dry and sunny week ahead, with temperatures expected to get up into the high 50s for Eastern Kentucky. Western and Central Kentucky were expected to get similar weather with temperatures up to 58 degrees.

“This pattern is exactly what the weather doctor prescribed for our flooding woes that continue in many areas,” Bailey wrote in his weather blog Tuesday morning.